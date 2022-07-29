Former National champion Nitten Kirrtane won a double in the ITF seniors Midnight Sun tennis tournament in Helsinki.

Third seed Nitten defeated top seed Salim Benhmda of Morocco 6-0, 6-2 in the over-45 singles final. He dropped only seven games in all in winning the title.

The 48-year-old Nitten won the over-40 doubles title with Dariusz Lewandowski of Poland.