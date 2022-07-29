Kirrtane clinches a double in Finland
Former National champion Nitten Kirrtane won a double in the ITF seniors Midnight Sun tennis tournament in Helsinki.
Third seed Nitten defeated top seed Salim Benhmda of Morocco 6-0, 6-2 in the over-45 singles final. He dropped only seven games in all in winning the title.
The 48-year-old Nitten won the over-40 doubles title with Dariusz Lewandowski of Poland.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.