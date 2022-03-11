Niraj beats Aishwary for top spot

Niraj Kumar of Navy outplayed Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 16-6 for the top spot in men’s 50m rifle 3-position event in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Friday.

It was a consistently strong performance by Niraj as he first topped the qualification with 583 and topped the field among four in the race for the medals. Aishwary did top marginally ahead of Chain Singh and Niraj in the first stage of the final, but was not at his best overall as he had qualified for the second stage in the sixth place with a score of 580.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Niraj Kumar 16 (42.5) 302.4 (583); 2. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 6 (38.5) 303.1 (580); 3. Swapnil Kusale 34 (302.3) 581; 4. Chain Singh 21 (302.7) 580.

Juniors: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 16 (39.5) 295.4 (576); 2. Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 12 (40.5) 298.4 (571); 3. Gurman Singh 33 (298.3) 579; 4. Avinash Yadav 23 (301.4) 570.

10m air rifle: Junior women: 1. Arya Borse 16 (41) 40 (630.8); 2. Kiran Nandana 8 (43.5) 39 (627.0); 3. Riya Yadav 39.5 (42.5) 627.6; 4. Tilottama Sen 21 (46.5) 627.4.

Youth: 1. Tilottama Sen 17 (41) 43 (627.4); 2. Mridvika Bhardwaj 9 (41) 42.5 (626.3); 3. Ramita 41 (45) 627.9; 4. Jasneet Kaur 22 (46.5) 627.3.