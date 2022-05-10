Newbies in fight for top spot in the table

May 10, 2022 00:24 IST

League debutants Super Giants and Titans have come a long way

When Gujarat Titans faced Lucknow Super Giants in the clash of IPL debutants at the Wankhede Stadium, not too many would have predicted what lay ahead for them. Six weeks hence, the newbies square off yet again in a battle for the top spot.

Even though the winner of Tuesday’s match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium will formally give IPL 2022 its first team in the Playoffs, both teams are as good as in. The race now is to decide the table-topper.

Hardik Pandya’s Titans — having lost their last two games — will be desperate to get back into winning mode. K.L. Rahul’s Super Giants, on the other hand, will be hoping to extend their four-match winning streak.

While Rahul will be gunning to close in on Jos Buttler’s Orange Cap, Lucknow’s pace quartet will be eager to repeat its heroics at the same venue against Kolkata Knight Riders over the weekend.

Banking on Gill

The Titans, though, will be banking on Shubman Gill to withstand the onslaught of Mohsin Khan & Co. and the left-handed duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia to come to the party later on in the innings.