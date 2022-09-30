New look MGC golf links all set to host Sportstar Open

A view of the spruced up MGC golf course in Chennai on the eve of the Sportstar Open. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madras Gymkhana Club (MGC) golf annexe in Guindy is sporting a new, bright and beautiful look. The fairways appear largely trimmed and proper. So do the putting greens.

A lot of preparation went behind the scenes to give the novel look to the course. In fact, post the COVID-19 pandemic, the golf committee of the Club has been going about its job with a quiet intensity.

The three — P.S. Jagadish, captain of MGC golf, P. Krishnan, sub-secretary, golf, and Peter Paul, committee member golf — and their team have been instrumental in getting the course ready for Sportstar Open golf that begins at MGC course here on Saturday (October 1).

Speaking to the Hindu on Friday, Jagdish said: “Compared to the previous years, we have used more automation and it has actually improved the course. Fairways have been marked and the roughs, which used to grow wildly, have been cut in a more measured manner. This has brought an improvement in the golfing experience and the course is in excellent shape for Sportstar Open.”

MGC has been investing in equipment for a while to clear and manage the greens on the course. What started more than five years ago has borne fruit after everything was stopped abruptly due to COVID-19.

“Greens have always played true here with bunkers on all sides as a link course, which is one of the specialities of the course. The greens have come back to the shape they were originally in before the pandemic. The weeds have been removed,” said Krishnan.

Paul hoped that the pleasant weather as felt on Friday would continue during the event.