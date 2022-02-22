New hockey turf at Maharaja’s College ground

New hockey turf at Maharaja’s College ground

Thiruvananthapuram: The Sports Department will lay a new synthetic hockey turf at the Maharaj’s College ground in Ernakulam. The administrative approval has been given to sanction Rs. 6.5 crores from the department’s own fund. The work will begin within two months once the technical approval is received, Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said.

Last year, during a visit to the Maharaja’s College ground, the Sports Minister had promised the construction of new turf. It will be laid at the existing hockey field inside the stadium and it will be first synthetic turf in Central Kerala and third one in the State.

New synthetic hockey turfs will also come up in the Sports Complex in Menamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram - which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 70 crores - and at the I.M. Vijayan stadium in Thrissur. The Sports Minister expressed hope that with the completion of these hockey stadium, the State will be able to produce more quality players like P.R. Sreejesh.

Minnu’s effort in vain

Minnu Mani’s all-round performance went in vain as Selected XI lost to Bhenix CC by 18 runs in the Marshal’s all-Kerala under-19 cricket tournament at the Medical College ground on Tuesday.

Minnu took 4/23 as Bhenix was bowled out for 153 in the 39th over. Though Minnu top-scored with 38, Selected XI fell short by 18 runs as it was dismissed for 135 in the 33rd over.

A.J. Salman (3/13) and Hrishikesh S. Varma (3/36) were the successful bowlers for Bhenix.

The scores

Bhenix 153 in 38.2 overs (V. Jinu 48, Rahul Meena 33, Minnu Mani 4/23) bt Selected XI 135 in 32.1 overs (Minnu Mani 38, A.J. Salman 3/13, Hrishikesh S. Varma 3/36).