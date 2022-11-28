New Dimension wins feature event

November 28, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Trainer Malesh Narredu’s two-year-old filly New Dimension, piloted by Suraj Narredu, won the Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million, the feature event of Sunday’s (Nov. 27) races. The winner is owned by Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mrs. Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vivek S. Jain.

The results:

1. CAPTAIN G. HALL TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: FLASHING FAMOUS (S.G. Prasad) 1, Dragonlord (Kirtish) 2, Champagne Smile (V. Bunde) 3 and Golden Lioness (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/2, 3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 12. 22s. ₹346 (w), 52, 35 and 72 (p). SHP: FP: 6,134, Q: 2,904, Tanala: 60,479. Favourite: Nostalgic. Owners: Mr. R. Rashid, Mrs. R. Rashid & Ms. Roohi Ommerbhoy Jaikishan. Trainer: H.J. Antia.

2. D.W. REID PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: DRAGONESS (Parmar) 1, Dilbar (Peter) 2, Hela (Bhawani) 3 and Moment Of Madness (R. Ajinkya) 4. Not run: Almas. 5-1/2, Nk and 5-1/4. 59. 42s. ₹16 (w), 12, 19 and 16 (p). SHP: 35, FP: 62, Q: 72, Tanala: 231 and 104. Favourite: Dragoness. Owners: Mr. Vijay B. Shirke, Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke & Mr. Prashant Nagar rep. SKJ Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M.K. Jadhav.

3. G.A. TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: KIMIKO (C.S. Jodha) 1, Hagibis (Peter) 2, Finch (Bhawani) 3 and Sweet Emotion (Parmar) 4. Nose, Shd and 1-3/4. 1m 25. 36s. ₹169 (w), 37, 138 and 25 (p). SHP: 423, FP: 25,248, Q: 3,567, Tanala: 46,029 (c/f). Favourite: Kings Best. Owners: M/s. Roopesh M. Kaul & Tegbir Singh Brar. Trainer: Karthik Ganapathy.

4. A. CAMPBELL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: SON OF A GUN (C.S. Jodha) 1, Supernatural (P. Trevor) 2, Mojito (Parmar) 3 and Raffaello (Kirtish) 4. 4-1/2, Nose and Nk. 1m 23. 35s. ₹93 (w), 23, 13 and 12 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 283, Q: 148, Tanala: 875 and 403. Favourite: Mojito. Owners: M/s. Arif A. Peerbhoy, K.H. Vachha, Sunil S. Majithia, Mustafa M. Pardiwala & Ajay K. Arora. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

5. GRACIAS SALDANHA MEMORIAL MILLION (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden 2-y-o only: NEW DIMENSION (Suraj Narredu) 1, Portofino Bay (P. Trevor) 2, Irish Gold (Neeraj) 3 and Miranda (Chouhan) 4. Not run: Serrano. 1-1/2, 2-3/4 and 2-1/4. 59. 31s. ₹17 (w), 13, 14 and 29 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 54, Q: 75, Tanala: 579 and 351. Favourite: New Dimension. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mrs. Rashmee A. Amersey rep. So Blest Trading Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vivek S. Jain. Trainer: M. Narredu.

6. BEJAN BHARUCHA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: TWELFTH EARL (P. Vinod) 1, Willy Wonkaa (S.J. Sunil) 2, Mysterious Girl (Nazil) 3 and Eleos (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Nord and Sussing. Nk, 2-1/4 and Nk. 1m 39. 90s. ₹190 (w), 69, 24 and 20 (p). SHP: 47, FP: 2,069, Q: 1,249, Tanala: 22,581 and 6,452. Favourite: Eleos. Owners: Mr. Dallas Todywalla & Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

7. M.D. PETIT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: DALASAN (Merchant) 1, Ame (P. Dhebe) 2, Periwinkle (Nazil) 3 and Dagger’s Strike (C.S. Jodha) 4. 3-1/4, 3-1/2 and 3. 1m 13. 02s. ₹107 (w), 39, 55 and 12 (p). SHP: 87, FP: 4,957, Q: 1,995, Tanala: 4,274 and 39, 889 (c/f). Favourite: Periwinkle. Owners: Mr. S. Waheed & Mr. Ketan S. Wakkar, Mrs. Jalpa K. Boricha & Ms. Roshni C. Punjabi rep. Aditya Solar Solution (PF). Trainer: S. Waheed.

Jackpot: 100%: ₹7,01,102 (c/f); Treble: 6,263 (nine tkts.); Super jackpot : 100%: 1,16, 327 (c/f).