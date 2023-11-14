ADVERTISEMENT

New Dimension and Count Of Savoy impress

November 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Pune:

New Dimension and Count Of Savoy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Glacier (R. Ajinkya) 39. Moved freely. Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 39. Worked well.

800m: Aloysia (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Market King (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Easy. Cyrenaica (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Good work. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: New Dimension (Yash Narredu), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pleased.

1200m: Enabler (Yash Narredu), Giant Star (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Eaton Square (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (V. Bunde) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US