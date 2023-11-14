New Dimension and Count Of Savoy impress

November 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Pune:

New Dimension and Count Of Savoy impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Nov. 14) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Glacier (R. Ajinkya) 39. Moved freely. Smart Choice (V. Bunde) 39. Worked well.

800m: Aloysia (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Market King (R. Ajinkya) 54, 600/40. Easy. Cyrenaica (R. Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Good work. Star Prosperity (S.J. Sunil), Hooves Of Thunder (Shelar) 54, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1000m: New Dimension (Yash Narredu), Adamas (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/51, 600/38. Former made up three lengths and easily finished four lengths ahead. Count Of Savoy (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Pleased.

1200m: Enabler (Yash Narredu), Giant Star (V. Bunde) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/41. Former started five lengths behind and easily finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Eaton Square (Yash Narredu), Jerusalem (V. Bunde) 1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level.