New adventure zones in and around Visakhapatnam buzzing with action

December 01, 2023

Zipline at Borra Caves

Enjoy the sprawling view of the Eastern Ghats over a zipline introduced recently by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation in association with Adventure Zone at Borra Caves. With its lush canopies, it is a haven for those seeking a rush of adrenaline amidst Nature’s embrace.

The 600 metre-long zipline connects Borra Caves to the other side of the hill at Kothaguda village, offering a mesmerising view of the Eastern Ghats. Visitors harness up, soaring through the skies, suspended by cables along their way down as they traverse the scenic landscapes. The rush of wintry breeze and the panoramic vistas combine to create an adrenaline rush.

Ensuring safety remains paramount in the newly-added attraction at Borra Caves, Jestin Joseph of Adventure Zone says: “We have rigorous safety protocols, regular equipment checks and a trained staff of 21 members in place. The load bearing capacity of the main rope is eight tonnes and the breaking load is 13 tonnes. The zipline lanyard has a load bearing capacity of 18 tonnes. We allow up to a body weight of 115 kilograms at the zipline.” The starting point is located at a height of 38 feet above ground level.

The zipline has been set up at a cost of ₹65 lakh with investment from Capt. Richard Borthwick, a partner in Adventure Zone. Jestin, who has been into adventure sports for over two decades, says that the zipline has been drawing over 400 people during the weekends.

Open from 9.30am to 6pm and costs ₹500 per head.

Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park

Experience the excitement of riding a basket boat in Vietnamese style at Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park while soaking in the winter morning sun amid the rolling green hills of the sanctuary.

Two circular boats have been recently introduced at the Adventure Zone run by Live-in Adventures in association with the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department. The boats are designed in a round basket shape, similar to the ones popular in Vietnam. Unlike other boats, their round shape makes them spin. Made of fibre, these boats can be controlled by waving an oar back and forth in an arc-like motion.

“The round shape gives the boats buoyancy in water. It’s a great tourist attraction in Vietnam. We wanted to bring a similar experience here with a customised fibre basket boat,” says B Satyanarayana Naidu of Livein Adventures. Originally designed for fishing in shallow waters in Vietnam, the circular shape allowed fishermen to easily move around and collect fish from their nets.

Additionally, the boating area has 10 double kayaks, two single kayaks, two family boats and one life guard boat.

With the weather being conducive and the onset of the picnic season, the adventure zone has been buzzing with activities. Burma bridge, zipline, trampoline, spider net and tyre walk are some of the popular activities. The evergreen, deciduous forest of Kambalakonda supports a wide variety of flora and fauna and has been under the control of the AP Forest Department since 1970. In 2002, it was declared a wildlife sanctuary by the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF), following which the Kambalakonda Eco Tourism Park was developed. Treks and bird-watching walks are periodically conducted.

The boating is open from 9am to 4pm and costs ₹200 per head.

Go Karting at Port Stadium

The air buzzes with excitement. The weather is perfect for a good set of laps as engines rev with racers throttling the pedals. The lights flash from red to green, and the race begins. Navigating sharp corners, the drivers swerve and make smart overtakes while a few trundle along the way to find their rhythm back. At the end of the final lap, the flag waves and we have a winner!

This is just another day at Viskahapatnam’s new go-karting racetrack at Vishwanadh Sports Academy, Port Stadium. Opened recently, it offers the enthusiasts a taste of speed and competition in a controlled environment.

The racing track is 350 metres long, designed to meet the standards set by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI). “From the track dimensions and turning radius to pit stops, designated start and finish lanes and strategically placed protective barriers have all been designed according to the rules and standards of FMSCI,” says Narendra Kumar of Vishwanadh Sports Academy. The Go Karting arena includes lap timers and responsive hydraulic brakes. Recently, VSC hosted the GoKarting Influencers Championship, setting the stage for high-octane competition and fostering a sense of camaraderie among participants. The Go-Karting arena is open from 10am to 11pm every day and costs from ₹190 (kids) to ₹390 (adults) per head for six laps.

