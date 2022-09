Easy for PIS

NEW DELHI

ADVERTISEMENT

Mandeep Singh and Charanjeet Singh scored a brace each as Punjab Institute of Sports, Mohali (PIS) registered a comprehensive 6-0 win over SS Senior Secondary School, Khunti in a Pool K match of the 50th Nehru junior hockey tournament.

Also winning big was Odisha Naval Tata High Performance Centre, Bhubaneswar, a 6-1 winner over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar in Pool N.

The results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool K: PIS, Mohali 6 (Mandeep Singh 2, Charanjeet Singh 2, Prabhjot Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh) bt SS School, Khunti 0; Pool L: Sofia Hockey Academy, Sonepat 1 (Sukhvinder) drew with Municipal Govt. HS, Sundergarh 1 (Vivek Lakra); Pool M: Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur 1 (Ghuran Lohra) bt Govt. Model SSS, Chandigarh 0; Pool N: Odisha Naval Tata HPC, Bhubaneswar 6 (Premdayal Giri 2, Yojtn Minz, I. Rohit Singh, N. Amarjit Singh, Ricky Tonjam) bt Govt. Model SSS, Jalandhar 1 (Abhishek Gorkhi).