Neeraj to train in Finland

Special Correspondent

NEW DELHI

Neeraj Chopra will shift his training base from Turkey to Finland ahead of his season-opening events later this month after the government cleared the same. The Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower will fly out on Thursday and train at the Kuortane Olympic Training Centre till June 22, participating in the Paavo Nurmi Games, the Kuortane Games and the Stockholm Diamond League in the interim. Incidentally, Paralympics gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia is also training there. The four-week training camp has been sanctioned by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme at a cost of approximately ₹9.8 lakhs with SAI also requesting the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure smooth travel.