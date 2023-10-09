Glad that I am able to inspire children to show interest in javelin, says Neeraj Chopra

October 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian athletes are fearless now and can take on the best in the world as there is a lot of self-belief in their capabilities, said Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic, World and Asian Games javelin champion.

“It is also because of the great support from the Sports Authority of India, the Governments and a lot of corporate groups coming forward to promote sports a long way,” the 25-year-old said after inaugurating the Under Armour showroom in the City here on Monday.

“I am honestly grateful to SAI for organising so many camps in the run-up to all major events. It was a revolution of a kind,” he added.

Questioned whether he would cross the 90m barrier soon, a smiling Neeraj said he would definitely target it but would like to take it step by step.

“Well, I can only speak about javelin and whether my achievements are going to inspire many more to take up athletics. Yes, I am glad to say that a lot of boys and girls are showing great interest in javelin after my feats,” he added.

Hyderabad connect

“Yes, it had been a very tough journey and interestingly the first thoughts of how it would be to make it to the Olympics came here in this City in 2015 when I competed in the Junior Fed Cup meet and won a gold,” Neeraj said.

What keeps you motivated? “We all know how legends like Michael Phelps (swimmer), and Usain Bolt (athletics) have won multiple medals in Olympics and World championships. So, as competitions keep coming, we keep working hard and get more competitive,” Neeraj said.

“I am looking at a long career for sure and, at the same time, to keep winning medals for the country,” he added.

“I appeal to the parents not to complain about facilities in the early days of any young athlete. They have to be patient. The first thing they have to see is that the kids have the zeal in them to dream big and work hard towards the goal,” said Neeraj, who also visited Gopi Chand Badminton Academy and other sports centres in Gachibowli today.

