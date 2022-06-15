Neeraj betters National mark, takes silver

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra bettered his javelin National record (88.07m) by more than a metre with a massive 89.30m effort at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, on Tuesday.

The effort, in Neeraj’s second throw in his first competition after winning the Tokyo Olympics gold last year, brought him a silver. Finland’s Oliver Helander took the gold with a personal best (89.83m).

Neeraj opened with 86.92, had a big one in the second, and messed up his next three throws. He closed the series with a throw of 85.85m. Grenada’s World champion Anderson Peters, this year’s World leader with a 93.07 in Doha last month, was third with(86.60).

Neeraj’s 89.30m was the fifth best throw in the world this year.