NDTL’s suspension extended for six months

KOLKATA

22 July 2020 22:11 IST

The lab can move CAS within 21 days

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has suspended the accreditation of the country’s National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) for another six months.

The NDTL was originally suspended in August last year for six months due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL), including in relation to the laboratory’s isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method.

“In February 2020, when the six-month suspension period elapsed and some outstanding non-conformities had not been addressed successfully, WADA’s Laboratory Expert Group (LabEG) recommended the initiation of further disciplinary proceedings against the laboratory. These disciplinary proceedings were carried out by an independent Disciplinary Committee... while the laboratory remained suspended. The disciplinary process is now complete and the second six-month suspension began on July 17, 2020,” said a WADA statement.

The NDTL can move the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision within 21 days of receipt of the notice.

“During the period of suspension, if the laboratory satisfies the LabEG in meeting the requirements, it may apply for reinstatement prior to the expiry of the six-month suspension period. Should the laboratory not address the non-conformities by the end of the six-month suspension period, WADA may extend the suspension of the laboratory’s accreditation for up to an additional six months,” said WADA.

Following the suspension of NDTL, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has been sending the samples abroad for testing.