NDTL is now fully WADA compliant, request you to lift suspension: Kiren Rijiju

Claiming that the National Dope Testing Laboratory is now “fully WADA-compliant”, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has requested the global anti-doping agency to lift its suspension on NDTL, which was punished for non-conformity with international standards.

In a massive jolt to India’s Olympic preparations, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had, in July, extended its suspension on NDTL by six months, after first banning the body in August last year. Mr. Rijiju had a virtual meeting with WADA president Witold Banka on Tuesday.

“I have been informed that NDTL has submitted all the 47 corrective action reports to WADA as per time-lines defined by WADA and also sent a compliance report on the 13 decision points conveyed by the Chair of the WADA Executive Committee,” Mr. Rijiju said in a statement without elaborating on the specifics of the report.

“With this, NDTL now stands fully compliant with all requirements of WADA and the International Standard of Laboratories. I would request you to expedite the process and organise to lift the suspension of NDTL’s WADA Accreditation,” the Minister added.

The WADA accreditation of NDTL has been under suspension since August 20, 2019. Mr. Rijiju also invited the WADA team for an on-site visit of NDTL.

“Once international travel is allowed, I would request a WADA team to visit NDTL and check if all upgradations are as per the satisfaction of WADA. If anything else needs amendments, we will do so,” he said.

The suspension prohibits the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including analyses of urine and blood samples.

The laboratory’s non-conformities pertain to the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) identified during a WADA site visit, including its isotope ratio mass spectrometry – the analytical technique of choice for confirmation of prohibited substances.

Currently, urine samples collected by the National Anti-Doing Agency (NADA) are being sent to the WADA-accredited lab in Doha for testing. Inviting Banka to India, Mr. Rijiju also offered to extend support to WADA in terms of greater financial contribution as well as manpower resources.

“We are good at scientific research and I feel that the presence of Indian representatives in your various committees will be beneficial,” he said.

“On behalf of my government I would like to assure you that as a member nation, India is willing to extend all support,” he said.

During his interaction with WADA’s top official, Mr. Rijiju affirmed his commitment to fight the menace of doping and protect clean athletes.

“For years I have worked towards promoting Clean Sport and now as Sports Minister of India that commitment has only grown stronger. I am happy to inform you that Clean Sport is a focus area for my Ministry and we are committed to cooperate with WADA to ensure Clean Sport is achieved globally.”