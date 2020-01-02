NBA mastermind Stern passes away

David Stern, 77, who oversaw NBA’s growth into a global sports powerhouse while serving as commissioner from 1984 to 2014, died on Wednesday after suffering a brain haemorrhage last month.

The NBA, whose championship games were not televised live in the United States when Stern’s 30-year tenure began, announced his passing.

Stern, who underwent emergency surgery after he was stricken December 12, built the league into a global sporting empire by the time he retired in February 2014, and passed leadership to current commissioner Adam Silver.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads, but over the course of 30 years as commissioner he ushered in the modern global NBA,” Silver said in a statement.

“He launched ground-breaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world.

“Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today,” six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan said in a statement.

“He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before.

“RIP Mr David Stern The best commissioner to ever do it,” four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal O’Neal tweeted.

Stern oversaw expansion of the league from 23 to 30 clubs, the debut of active NBA talent in the Olympics and the sport’s expansion to a popular worldwide television phenomenon.

Stern also helped establish the Women’s NBA and a development league for NBA talent, ensuring a next man was ready whenever an injury struck.