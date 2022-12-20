Nikhat and Simranjit brook no resistance 

December 20, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Y. B. Sarangi

BHOPAL

Reigning World champion Nikhat Zareen (50kg) and World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg) recorded convincing wins on the opening day of the National women’s boxing championships on Tuesday.

Nikhat comfortably went past L.K. Abinaya in a round of 32 bout as the referee stopped the contest in her opener. She will meet Meghalaya’s Eva Marbaniang in the next round.

Simranjit outclassed Nilzaya Angmo to get an RSC verdict in her favour in the first round and will face Pooja Behra of Jharkhand in the pre-quarterfinals.

While Worlds silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) outpunched Priyanka Shirsale, Asian champion Saweety Boora (81kg) defeated Marthamaa Sattivada 5-0.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) got a bye in the first round and will take on Puja Nayak of Odisha in the round-of-16 on Friday.

World Championship in March

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh on Tuesday announced that the 2023 World Women’s Championship will be held in Delhi from March 15.

Important results:

48kg: Simran (Chd) bt Neha (HP) 4-1, Manju Rani (RSPB) bt Priyanka Shirsale (Mah) 5-0; 50kg: Nikhat Zareen (Tel) bt L.K. Abinaya (TN) RSC-R1; 52kg: Kavya Peddada (AP) bt Shivani (Kar) 5-0; 54kg: M. Dhivya (TN) bt Rupa Ranjani (Jha) 5-0; 57kg: Mandeep Kaur (Pun) bt Jyoti (Del) 5-0.

60kg: Simranjit Kaur (Pun) bt Nilzaya Angmo (Lad) RSC-R1; Pooja Behra (Jha) bt Purnima Sahani (Ben) 4-1; 66kg: Manju Bamboria (MP) bt Pooja (RSPB) 3-2; 70kg: Jyoti (RSPB) bt Nomita Kachari (Asm) 5-0, M. Anjali (TN) bt Shivani Bharti (Bih) 4-3; 81kg: Saweety Boora (Har) bt Marthamma Sattivada (AP) 5-0.

