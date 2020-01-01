National varsities athletics from today

Olympian Jisna Mathew, Abitha Mary Manuel, both quartermilers, and long jumper Rishabh Rishishwar are some of the prominent stars who will be seen in action in the 80th National inter-university athletics championships which begins at the Swarajya Maidan on Thursday.
Nearly 4000 athletes, from around 400 universities, will figure in the five-day meet organised by Karnataka’s RGUHS and Alva’s Education Foundation. But life will not be easy for athletes with a huge number of entries in almost every event. The men’s 100m, for example, has attracted more than 350 entries which means there could be more than 40 heats in this event.
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the championships.
