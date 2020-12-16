National stadium to have squash courts

The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at India Gate, that had hosted the inaugural Asian Games in 1951, and known for its hockey facility, is all set to add squash in its complex. The Union External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, himself an avid squash player, laid the foundation for six squash courts at the Stadium in the presence of the Union Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday.
Looking forward to playing at the facility, estimated to cost about ₹5.52 crore, and scheduled to be ready in six months, the External Affairs Minister said that such facilities would democratise sport. “We have to democratise sport, it must not be a privilege. Most of the sports in which we have done well is because it has been democratised. I hope, in the case of squash, it is one step in that direction,” Dr. Jaishankar said.
Interestingly, three of the six courts will have moving wall facility that would convert them into doubles courts as well.
“To have space in the National Stadium itself has its own significance. This facility is not only going to be world class but also a Centre of Excellence where we will be producing world champions. I am sure budding players will take maximum benefit of this centre,” said the Sports Minister Rijiju.
Present among others were the Director General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandip Pradhan and the secretary general of the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI), Cyrus Poncha.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath