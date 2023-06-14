June 14, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

Anantjeet Singh Naruka defeated Gurfateh Singh Sandhu 5-4 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 51 in men’s skeet in the fourth National shotgun selection trials in Bhopal on Wednesday. Rituraj Singh Bundela finished third ahead of Atul Singh Rajawat, Karn Vikram Singh and Mohd. Hamza Sheikh.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was ninth with 114, while Gurjoat Singh Khangura was 11th with the same score. World Cup gold medallist Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 111 for the 19th place among 24.

In women’s skeet, Raiza Dhillon beat World Cup silver medallist Ganemat Sekhon 50-49 for the top spot, after qualifying for the final with a modest score of 110.

Qualification topper Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (116) was fifth behind Areeba Khan and Maheshwari Chauhan. Asees Chhina was the other shooter to make the final.

Parinaaz Dhaliwal (106) and Darshna Rathore (105) finished ninth and tenth respectively.

The results:

Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 51(5) 118; 2. Gurfateh Singh Sandhu 51(4) 115; 3. Rituraj Singh Bundela 41 (117).

Juniors: 1. Atul Singh Rajawat 120; 2. Rituraj Singh Bundela 117; 3. Mmunek Battula 115.

Women: 1. Raiza Dhillon 50 (110); 2. Ganemat Sekhon 49 (114); 3. Areeba Khan 39 (111).

Juniors: 1. Raiza Dhillon 110; 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 109; 3. Sanjana Sood 106.

