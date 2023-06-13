ADVERTISEMENT

Karttiki Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon in the lead

June 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Karttiki Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon led with 72 out of 75 in women’s skeet on the opening day of the fourth National shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala was third with 70, ahead of Areeba Khan, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon who all shot 69. Darshna Rathore was in the 10th place among 15 with 64.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Atul Singh Rajawat were in joint lead with 72, one point ahead of Bhavtegh Ssingh Gill, Karn Vikram Singh and Arjun Thakur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhay Singh Sekhon was in the sixth spot with 70, a point ahead of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top-six.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US