June 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Karttiki Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon led with 72 out of 75 in women’s skeet on the opening day of the fourth National shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala was third with 70, ahead of Areeba Khan, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon who all shot 69. Darshna Rathore was in the 10th place among 15 with 64.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Atul Singh Rajawat were in joint lead with 72, one point ahead of Bhavtegh Ssingh Gill, Karn Vikram Singh and Arjun Thakur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abhay Singh Sekhon was in the sixth spot with 70, a point ahead of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top-six.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT