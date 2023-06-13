HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karttiki Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon in the lead

June 13, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

Karttiki Shaktawat and Ganemat Sekhon led with 72 out of 75 in women’s skeet on the opening day of the fourth National shotgun selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala was third with 70, ahead of Areeba Khan, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon who all shot 69. Darshna Rathore was in the 10th place among 15 with 64.

In men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Atul Singh Rajawat were in joint lead with 72, one point ahead of Bhavtegh Ssingh Gill, Karn Vikram Singh and Arjun Thakur.

Abhay Singh Sekhon was in the sixth spot with 70, a point ahead of Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura. Two more rounds will be followed by the final for the top-six.

Related Topics

shooting

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.