April 17, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Asian Games silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran and the young Bakhtyaruddin Malek led with 74 out of 75 after three rounds in men’s trap in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

Jungsher Virk followed the two with 73, while Shardul Vihan and Gyanchand Susheel Sharan shot 72. Olympian Kynan Chienai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Olympic quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta and former national champion Anirudh Singh kept themselves close to the top with 71.

Former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu was breathing down the neck of the leading pack with 70, along with Prithviraj Tondaiman, a regular member of the Indian squad.

It was Aadya Tripathi leading the women’s field with an impressive 74, following rounds of 25, 24 and 25. She was followed by Manisha Keer and Pragati Dubey on 72.

Preeti Rajak (69), Shreyasi Singh and Aashima Ahlawat (68), Kirti Gupta and Rajeshwari Kumari (67) were the others in the lead pack in a field of 36 shooters.

After two more rounds on Tuesday, the top eight will qualify for the semifinals.