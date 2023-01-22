ADVERTISEMENT

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa tops in skeet

January 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PATIALA

Sports Bureau

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa roared back to the top as he beat Abhay Singh Sekhon 39-34 in the skeet final of the National shotgun selection trials at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club.

After qualifying in the third place behind Man Singh (124) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (120), world record holder Angad was able to assert his class as he shot the best in the semifinals and final.

After the Tokyo Olympics, Angad had taken nearly a year off to rekindle his hunger for the sport.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon topped by beating Parinaaz Dhaliwal 36-30. National champion Maheshwari Chauhan placed fourth behind Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala.

The results: Skeet: Men: 1. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 39 (29) 118; 2. Abhay Singh Sekhon 34 (27) 116; 3. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 28 (25) 120; 4. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 18 (28)116.

Junior men: 1. Rituraj Singh Bundela 117; 2. Harmehar Singh Lally 116; 3. Abhay Singh Sekhon 116.

Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 36 (28) 113; 2. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 30 (25) 113; 3. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 25 (25) 111; 4. Maheshwari Chauhan 13 (26) 110.

Junior women: 1. Sanjana Sood 114; 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 111; 3. Yashasvi Rathore 108.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

shooting

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US