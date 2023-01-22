Angad Vir Singh Bajwa tops in skeet

January 22, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - PATIALA

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa roared back to the top as he beat Abhay Singh Sekhon 39-34 in the skeet final of the National shotgun selection trials at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club.

After qualifying in the third place behind Man Singh (124) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (120), world record holder Angad was able to assert his class as he shot the best in the semifinals and final.

After the Tokyo Olympics, Angad had taken nearly a year off to rekindle his hunger for the sport.

In the women’s section, Ganemat Sekhon topped by beating Parinaaz Dhaliwal 36-30. National champion Maheshwari Chauhan placed fourth behind Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala.

The results: Skeet: Men: 1. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 39 (29) 118; 2. Abhay Singh Sekhon 34 (27) 116; 3. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 28 (25) 120; 4. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 18 (28)116.

Junior men: 1. Rituraj Singh Bundela 117; 2. Harmehar Singh Lally 116; 3. Abhay Singh Sekhon 116.

Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 36 (28) 113; 2. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 30 (25) 113; 3. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 25 (25) 111; 4. Maheshwari Chauhan 13 (26) 110.

Junior women: 1. Sanjana Sood 114; 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 111; 3. Yashasvi Rathore 108.