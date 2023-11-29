November 29, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Anantjeet Singh Naruka beat Munek Battula 58-55 to clinch the skeet gold in the 66th National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Tuesday.

Anantjeet had earlier topped qualification with 123 out of 125 as he missed one bird each in the third and fourth rounds.

Olympian Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 119 and missed the shoot-off to Arjun Thakur for a berth in the final after a four-way tie for the last spot.

Ganemat Sekhon defeated Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 56-55 for the women’s gold. Sanjana Sood took the bronze ahead of Areeba Khan, Darshna Rathore and Maheshwari Chauhan. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat (116) missed the final in the shoot-off, while former champion Rashmmi Rathore missed the final berth by one point.

The results:

Skeet: Men: 1. Anantjeet Singh Naruka 58 (123); 2. Munek Battula 55 (121); 3. Bhavtegh Singh Gill 45 (119).

Women: 1. Ganemat Sekhon 56 (116); 2. Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala 55 (119); 3. Sanjana Sood 44 (115).