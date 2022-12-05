Sarabjot and Manu clinch mixed air pistol gold

December 05, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker clinched the mixed air pistol gold for Haryana, as the duo outclassed Divya T.S. and Imroz Ahmed 16-4 in the National shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal.

The Haryana pair had topped qualification with 575 and outplayed the Karnataka team, which was only two points away in the first stage.

Amanpreet Singh and Shweta Singh won the bronze for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and so did Arjun Singh Cheema and Arshdeep Kaur for Punjab.

Uttar Pradesh that won the junior and youth gold medals, through Anjali Chaudhary-Sagar Dangi and Sahill-Sanskriti Bana.

Anjali and Sagar beat the qualification toppers Yashasvi Joshi and Abhinav Deshwal of Uttarakhand in a thrilling fashion 18-16.

In the double trap competition at the Dr. Karni Singh Range in Delhi, Ajay Mittal won the gold with 128 points, as he beat his younger brother and former world champion, Ankur Mittal, by two points.

Shaikh Mosin won the bronze, by winning the shoot-off with four others, Siddhartha Pawar, Anant Shivam Pratap Singh, Sangram Dahiya and former national champion Mohd. Asab, after being tied on 125.

Manvi Soni won the women’s and junior gold with a national record score of 100.

The results:

Air pistol: Mixed team: 1. Haryana (Sarabjot Singh, Manu Bhaker) 16 (575); 2. Karnataka (Divya TS, Imroz Ahmed) 4 (573; 3. ONGC (Amanpreet Singh, Shweta Singh) 16, 4. Uttar Pradesh (Yuvika Tomar, Ujjawal Malik) 10 (571; 3. Punjab (Arjun Singh Cheema, Arshdeep Kaur) 17 (572), SSB (yogita, Vikram Shinde) 11 (570).

Junior mixed team: 1. UP (Anjali Chaudhary, Sagar Dangi) 18 (572); 2. Uttarakhand (Yashasvi Joshi, Abhinav Deshwal) 16 (576); 3. Maharashtra (Samarth Mandlik, Varidhi Amit) 16 (571), Haryana (Palak Gulia, Sagar Bhargava) 14 (567; 3. AP (Mukesh Nelavalli, Naga Bhuvana) 17 (572), 4. MP (Hariom, Ankita Prasad) 7 (565).

Youth mixed team: 1. UP (Sahil, Sanskriti Bana) 16 (572); 2. Maharashtra (Samarth Mandlik, Krushnali Rajput) 6(576); 3. Punjab (Jashanpreet Singh, Jasman Kelley) 16 (567), 4. Delhi (Ishaan Jadhav, Naamya Kapoor) 6 (569); 3. MP (Yugpratap Ratgole, Nancy Solanki) 16 (566), 4. Rajasthan (Sandeep Bishnoi, Anjali Shekhawat) 8 (570).

Double trap: Men: 1. Ajay Mittal 128; 2. Ankur Mittal 126; 3. Shaikh Mosin 125 (6).

Junior men: 1. Vinay Pratap Singh 124; 2. Gurshaan Singh 119; 3. Amogh Gyaneshwar 115.

Women: 1. Manvi Soni 100 (NR); 2. Prabsukhman Brar 91; 3. Shreyasi Singh 88.

Junior women: 1. Manvi Soni 100 (NR); 2. Rajkuwar Ingle 86; 3. Yeshaya Contractor 81.