February 25, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - PUNE

Kiran George pulled off the biggest upset of the Yonex Sunrise 84th National senior badminton championships, packing off the top-seeded H.S. Prannoy 21-12, 21-15 in the second round in Pune on Saturday.

Meanwhile, second seed Srikanth Kidambi suffered a scare against Manipur’s Maisnam Meiraba before winning 21-19, 18-21, 21-17.

ADVERTISEMENT