Sport

National selection trials in Delhi, Bhopal

Special CorrespondentJuly 25, 2022 18:08 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 18:22 IST

New Delhi

The National shooting selection trials will be held at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here and at the Madhya Pradesh Academy in Bhopal from August 17.

The fifth and sixth set of pistol trials are scheduled to be held here, while the rifle events will be staged in Bhopal.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will adjust dates for students who have examinations, subject to them presenting documents with their request.

Entries close on August 4. Entry fee ranges from Rs. 2,250 to Rs. 2,500 for the pistol events. It will be Rs. 2,250 to Rs. 3,450 for the rifle events.

Meanwhile, the fifth shotgun selection trials are scheduled in Jaipur from August 2 to 7. Shooters have been asked to make their own arrangements for ammunition. The NRAI has also clarified that ammunition would be available for purchase at its office in Delhi.

