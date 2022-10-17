National schools, under-23 and women’s leagues coming soon

The Indian boys who finished runner-up in the FIBA 3x3 under-17 Asia Cup and qualified for next year’s World Cup. | Photo Credit: FIBA Asia

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Indian boys finishing runner-up in the FIBA 3x3 under-17 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and qualifying for next year’s under-18 World Cup, there is something to celebrate in Indian basketball now. With Harsh Dagar playing a lead role, India made the final where it lost to Japan 17-21.

Indian basketball needs such good news frequently as it aims to grow in the country. And the new Indian National Basketball League, currently on in Kochi, is just the start of many things that the INBL and the Basketball Federation of India are working on.

The next couple of years could see leagues at the under-23 age group, women’s and also at school and college level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spotting young talent

“That’s the plan... I need to speak to the BFI. My vision is to have some sort of competition on the lines we are running now. Through under-23, we can really see younger talent come through,” said INBL CEO Parveen Batish here on Monday.

“This (INBL) is just for men at the moment but we have to increase the depth of talent for women and a good way to do that is to run something like this at the under-23. We can really see what talent is out there. We are also planning school and college competitions next year, we are beginning to work on it, we have to look at what’s already there,” he said.

Pathway to the top

The Jalandhar-born Batish, a former player, qualified coach, referee and basketball business consultant in Australia where he has been living for the last 16 years, also made it clear that the INBL, with a Rs 50 lakh prize fund, is not a professional league but a concept to improve basketball at all levels.

“The INBL is not a pro league. The main concept is to increase the number of people playing basketball. Also, to provide them with pathways to try to get to the top,” he said.