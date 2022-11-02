Gold for Ann Mariya

Y. B. Sarangi
November 02, 2022 17:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

MODINAGAR

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ann Mariya M.T. claimed the +87kg gold on the concluding day of the Khelo India National-ranking women’s weightlifting tournament here on Wednesday. Ann Mariya lifted 90kg in snatch and 123kg in clean and jerk for a total of 213kg. She beat Commonwealth championships gold medallist Purnima Pandey by 1kg. Maibam Martina Devi (83kg, 108kg, 191kg) was the junior champion. The results (seniors only): +87kg: 1. Ann Mariya M.T. (snatch 90kg, clean and jerk 123kg, total 213kg); 2. Purnima Pandey (95kg, 117kg, 212kg); 3. Jasbir Kaur (83kg, 109kg, 192kg).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app