Gold for Ann Mariya

Sports Bureau

MODINAGAR

Ann Mariya M.T. claimed the +87kg gold on the concluding day of the Khelo India National-ranking women’s weightlifting tournament here on Wednesday. Ann Mariya lifted 90kg in snatch and 123kg in clean and jerk for a total of 213kg. She beat Commonwealth championships gold medallist Purnima Pandey by 1kg. Maibam Martina Devi (83kg, 108kg, 191kg) was the junior champion. The results (seniors only): +87kg: 1. Ann Mariya M.T. (snatch 90kg, clean and jerk 123kg, total 213kg); 2. Purnima Pandey (95kg, 117kg, 212kg); 3. Jasbir Kaur (83kg, 109kg, 192kg).