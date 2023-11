National-ranking TT: Harmeet, Archana bag titles

November 24, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - VADODARA

Petroleum Board’s top-seeded Harmeet Desai brushed away a two-game deficit to defeat ninth-seeded Jeet Chandra 4-2 and win the men’s singles title in the UTT National-ranking table tennis tournament here on November 24.

Eighth-seeded Archana Kamath, also from PSPB, lifted the women’s title with a 4-0 verdict over Ayhika Mukherjee, the second seed.

The results (singles)

Men, final: Harmeet Desai (PSPB) bt Jeet Chandra (AAI) 10-12, 10-12, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8.

Semifinals: Harmeet bt Raj Mondal (RBI) 11-5, 7-11, 14-12, 11-6, 11-5; Jeet bt Anthony Amalraj (PSPB) 11-7, 11-7, 14-12, 11-6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quarterfinals: Harmeet bt Sudhanshu Grover (Del) 11-5, 10-12, 11-6, 4-11, 11-6; Raj bt Payas Jain (Del) 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11, 12-10; Anthony bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-7, 12-10, 14-16, 11-13, 11-7; Jeet bt G. Sathiyan (PSPB) 12-10, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8.

Women, final: Archana Kamath (PSPB) bt Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) 11-7, 12-10, 11-5, 11-7. Semifinals: Archana bt Kavyashree Baskar (TN) 11-8, 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 9-11, 11-5; Ayhika bt Pritha Vartikar (Mah) 11-3, 11-8, 11-4, 11-2.

Quarterfinals: Archana bt Akula Sreeja (RBI) 4-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-8; Kavyashree bt Diya Chitale (RBI) 8-11, 11-7, 11-3, 6-11, 11-6; Pritha (Mah) 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9; Ayhika bt Trisha Gogoi (Asm) 12-10, 11-5, 11-3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT