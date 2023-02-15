ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Baboo, Manju Rani triumph but fail to book tickets for Worlds

February 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Manju becomes first Indian woman to break 3-hour barrier

Sports Bureau

UP’s Ram Baboo who broke the men’s 35km national record in the National race walking championships in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photo: AFI | Photo Credit: AFI

Punjab’s Manju Rani became the first woman to break the 3-hour barrier in the 35km while winning the gold at the National race walking championships in Ranchi on Wednesday. Photo: AFI | Photo Credit: AFI

Ram Baboo bettered his own 35km national record by nearly five minutes while winning the gold at the 10th National Race Walking Championships in Ranchi on Wednesday but it was not enough to qualify for this year’s World Championships in Budapest.

The 23-year-old from UP missed the qualification standard for Budapest by nearly two minutes.

Defending champion Juned Khan improved his personal best by four minutes to take the silver.

Meanwhile Punjab’s Manju Rani became the first Indian woman to go under three hours, clocking 2:57.54s for the 35km gold, but still was far away from the Worlds entry standard (2:51.30s).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Manju started doing the 35km only from September 2021 and Wednesday’s National gold was her first victory in five starts. With national record holder and defending champion Ramandeep Kaur trailing (she finished fifth in 3:20.25), the 23-year-old Manju walked with confidence and won comfortably.

“I have worked very hard for this and am happy that I could break the national record today,” said Manju. “I will train hard and improve gradually to win laurels for the country.”

Uttarakhand’s Payal, the National Games and National Open champion, took the silver.

The results:

Men’s 35km: 1. Ram Baboo (UP) 2:31.36s NR, OR 2:36.34, own, 2022); 2.. Juned Khand (Har) 2:36.04, 3. Chandan Singh (Utk) 2:36.55.

Women’s 35km: 1. Manju Rani (Pun) 2:57.54s NR, OR 3:00.04, Ramandeep Kaur, 2022); 2. Payal (Utk) 3:05.43, 3. Bandana Patel (UP) 3:11:35.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US