National Open athletics championships: Gulveer Singh breaks Bahadur Singh’s record in 5000m

Asian Games medallist Gulveer Singh created a new meet record in men’s 5000m on the opening day of the 63rd National Open athletics championships at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday.

The 26-year-old Army athlete, a bronze winner in 10,000m at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2022, shaved two-hundredths of a second off Bahadur Singh’s three-decade old Open National record (13:52.72s). Gulveer, in fact, had created a new National best in 5,000m in June this year, clocking 13:19.92s at the Portland Track Festival.

The results:

Men: 5000m: 1. Gulveer Singh (SSCB) 13:54.70s [NMR; OR: 13:54.72, Bahadur Singh, 1994], 2. Sunil Dawar (MP) 14:00.50, 3. Lovepreet Singh (SSCB) 14:00.89; 20km race walk: 1. Servin (SSCB) 1:25:35.00; 2. Amit (Har) 1:25:40.00, 3. Arshpreet Singh (SSCB) 1:26:56.00.

Women: 5000m: 1. Seema (HP) 15:47.95s, 2. Sanjivani Jadhav (Mah) 15:55.69, 3. Lili Das (Rly) 16:25.53; Triple jump: 1. V. Sheena (Ker) 13.27m, 2. Mallala Anusha (Rly) 13.17, 3. P. Babisha (TN) 13.13; Discus: 1. Seema (Har) 54.89, 2. Nidhi (Rly) 52.46, 3. Sanya Yadav (Har) 49.84; 20km race walk: 1. Ravina (Har) 1:35:52.00s, 2. Munita Prajapati (Rly) 1:37:40.00, 3. Vandana (Kar) 1:39:41.00.