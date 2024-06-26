NATIONAL INTER-STATE ATHLETICS | Eyeing a Paris ticket, India’s top athletes gear up one last time

With qualifications for the Paris Olympics on the line, several top Indian athletes will hope to make the most of their last chance over the next four days at the 63rd National inter-State senior athletics championships, starting here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barring Neeraj Chopra, almost every Indian athlete will be in action at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, with some having more at stake than others, none more so than the jumpers who have been off-colour all through the season.

On Wednesday evening, the track and field was packed with participants, local regulars and even some kids running around as the organisers scurried to get things in place. The big names — Hima Das, the men and women quartermilers, and the sprint stars Animesh Kujur, Tejas Shirse and Gurindervir Singh — meanwhile went about getting into rhythm for their respective events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest spotlight will be on the 4x400m mixed relay team — the men and women have respectively already qualified. The team needs to finish in 3:11:87 or less to make sure it is in the top-16 in the qualifying rankings, and the Athletics Federation of India is hopeful of making the cut.

“We need international participation to be considered legible and so have requested the Sri Lankan and Maldives teams to participate,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said on the eve of the competition.

Among other big names, the AFI hopes to get one more qualifier in javelin and see the triple jumpers Abdulla Aboobacker (21st) and Praveen Chitravel (24th) improve on their performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two spots are available in each event, with hurdler Jyothi Yarraji and javelin thrower Annu Rani expected to make the cut. Others, including high jumpers Sarvesh Kushare and Tejaswin Shankar and women long jumper Shaili Singh, will have to get their season’s bests and hope to breach the qualifying marks.

Asian Games champion shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, still recovering from an ankle injury and initially expected to skip the event, has been exempted by the AFI, but figures in the final entry list updated late on Wednesday — as does Avinash Sable in the 3000m Steeplechase after being named only in the 1500m earlier.

“Neeraj is participating in the Paris DL (July 7) while Rajesh Ramesh (400m) is still recovering from his recent injury and has been given exemption from participation. Some race walkers who qualified early have also been allowed to skip, but other than that, everyone is here,” Sumariwalla said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.