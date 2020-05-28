National Games postponed indefinitely

New Delhi

28 May 2020 20:42 IST

The much-delayed 36th National Games, scheduled for October-November in Goa, was on Thursday postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) recently asked the Goa government that it must host the National Games as scheduled from October 20 to November 4 this year.

However, a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases has led to a postponement.

“The National Games organising committee has decided to postpone the National Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Goa’s deputy chief minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar, who also holds the sports portfolio, said in a statement shared by IOA President Narinder Batra.

“... Committee to hold meeting in September end and decide on fixing dates for National Games. (Goa) Government to take advice from Union Sports Ministry, need four months advance notice to organise games,” he added.