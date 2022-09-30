National Games | Chance for many track and field athletes to showcase their prowess 

Y. B. Sarangi Gandhinagar
September 29, 2022 23:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Birmingham Commonwealth Games steeplechase silver medallist Avinash Sable. File photo | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will not take the field, up-and-coming athletes will use the 36th National Games as an opportunity to prove themselves in an inspiring year, studded with some fine Indian performances in the World championships and the Commonwealth Games.

The Games poses a scheduling issue for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which may be keen to host the National Open athletics meet, which is one of the important events in the annual calendar, and other events.

While some top athletes such as Avinash Sable, Abdulla Aboobacker, Amlan Borgohain, Hima Das and Dutee Chand will raring to go and display their supremacy, others may prefer to stay out of the Games and conserve energy for the National Open meet.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in the backdrop of a calendar that saw several dope positive cases, the National Games may provide enthusiasm to several athletes to use it as a stepping stone in their preparation for the Asian Games.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app