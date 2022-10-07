National Games 2022 | Vivaan wins men’s trap gold medal

Madhya Pradesh’s Neeru got the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sabeera Haris 26-24 to secure the women’s trap gold

Madhya Pradesh’s Neeru got the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sabeera Haris 26-24 to secure the women’s trap gold

Vivaan Kapoor overcame a technical issue in his shooting to claim the men’s trap gold medal from the shotgun shooting arena of the National Games here on Friday.

The 20-year-old Vivaan, representing Rajasthan, defeated Punjab’s Zoravar Singh Sandhu 31-26 to win the title.

“It’s a big boost to my confidence. I am a perfectionist. I missed a few targets, so I just needed a few tweaks. My coach (Khaled Al Mudaf) came for one day to see my shooting and gave me a technical point (where to put my gun before shooting) and fixed that,” said Vivaan, a World championships silver medallist.

“It is a difficult medal to achieve. I am really satisfied (with my performance). You trust yourself more (because of the good result). Next time I have this problem, I know what to do.”

Services shooter Balabhadra Tarasiya got the bronze.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the only Indian shooter who has won an Olympic quota place for the 2024 Paris Games, placed fourth.

In the women’s trap, Madhya Pradesh’s Neeru got the better of Uttar Pradesh’s Sabeera Haris 26-24 to secure the women’s trap gold.

Sabeera, who won a shoot-off in the semifinals 4-3 against Manisha Keer after being tied on 19, went on to take the silver.

Services’ Seema Tomar claimed the bronze medal.

The results

Trap:

Men: 1. Vivaan Kapoor 31 (23) 118; 2. Zoravar Singh Sandhu 26 (22) 116; 3. Balabhadra Tarasiya 20 (21) 116; 4. Bhowneesh Mendiratta 10 (23) 117.

Women: 1. Neeru 26 (19) 110; 2. Sabeera Haris 24 (19) 108; 3. Seema Tomar 17 (23) 111; 4. Kirti Gupta 9 (18) 112.