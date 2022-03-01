National campers get a chance to enter India’s Universiade team

March 01, 2022

AIU hopes to get Neeraj; Sreeshankar, Anjali and Ancy could also benefit

Stan Rayan KOCHI The National campers who missed the recent National inter-University athletics at Moodbidri (men) and Bhubaneswar (women) will get another chance to get into the Indian team for the World University Games (WUG) in China in June. The Association of Indian Universities (AIU), which had earlier said that only varsities Nationals performances would be considered, has now decided to also consider the performances of university athletes in the Federation Cup and the Khelo India University Games, both to be held in April, for selecting the India’s Universiade team. Deadline “We have time till May 22 for sending detailed entry. There are a few athletes in the Indian camp who could not take part in the varsities Nationals. “That is why we will be looking at performances in the Federation Cup and the Khelo India Games,” Binu George Varghese, AIU’s Selection Committee Chairman, told The Hindu on Monday. “We want all our best athletes to be a part of the Khelo India Games and the WUG. And we want two or three medals in athletics from the WUG.” That should open the doors for athletes like long jump National record-holder M. Sreeshankar and promising stars like P.D. Anjali and Ancy Sojan. “I would like to go to the WUG, that will be a nice preparation for the World Championships in the USA in July,” said Sreeshankar. The AIU is hoping to get India’s biggest star too. “We are trying for Neeraj Chopra. Even though he is with the Services, he is also registered with the Lovely Professional University,” said Binu. But it will not be easy since 2022 is a packed year with the Worlds, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Binu also revealed that National campers who missed the varsities Nationals will be offered wild card entries at the Khelo India Games.



