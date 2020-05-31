National camp likely from June 10

Ajay Singh.

BFI taking all steps to keep boxers in good physical and mental shape

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the first National sports federation to hold online classes during the lockdown, is taking initiatives to resume the National camp from June 10.

“We had a detailed discussion with our boxers and coaching staff last week. After their unanimous willingness to start the training process, we have proposed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to start the camps for both Olympics qualified and men and women boxers of the remaining categories in Patiala from June 10,” BFI president Ajay Singh told The Hindu.

Ajay said the federation tried to keep the boxers in good physical and mental shape. “My colleagues in BFI and the coaches put together a master plan that ensured all the Olympic-qualified boxers, along with probables, were connected and online classes were initiated.

“I spoke to each one of them to understand the challenges. Maintaining weight was a problem for some and mental wellness and diet were some of the key challenges. Due to home training, many faced a roadblock as they did not have the right equipment at home. However, this issue was immediately resolved by SAI as new sets of equipment were delivered at most of the boxers’ houses.”

The BFI chief said a team of officials and support staff closely monitored the athletes. “BFI also ensured that a specific monitoring system was implemented and online coaching was seamlessly introduced so that boxers could resume training and maintain the level of fitness that is necessary for elite athletes... customised diet charts were also made available,” said Ajay Singh.