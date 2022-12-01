Tamil Nadu to meet Telangana in quarterfinals

December 01, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

Amritpal Singh top-scored with 32 points as Punjab defeated Services 105-97 in the men’s second stage of the 72nd National basketball championship at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indoor Hall at Udaipur on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala also recorded wins in the men’s event as they beat Telangana and Railways respectively.

Tamil Nadu confirmed its quarterfinal match up against Telangana.

In the women’s event, the quarterfinals will be between Railways-Maharashtra, Kerala-West Bengal, Karnataka-Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu-Delhi.

The teams that had made the second league stage had already confirmed the quarterfinal spots, and were competing to decide their opponents.

The results:

Men: Punjab 105 (Amritpal Singh 32, Amjot Singh 21, Anmoldeep singh 20, Tejinderpal Singh 13, Guraz Singh 13) bt Services 97 (Ajay Singh 25, Mandeep Singh 20, Gaurav Chandal 19).

Kerala 83 (Jishnu Nair 27, Rahul Sharath 18, Sejin Mathew 17) bt Telangana 54 (Nathan Abraham 16, Gowthan Korla 10, Chris Viresh 10).

Tamil Nadu 86 (Jeevanathan 16, Aravind Kumar 16, Aravind 14, Baladhaneshwar 10) bt Railways 77 (Sahil 27, Palpreet Singh 19).

Women: Railways 91 (Navaneetha 16, Poonam Chaturvedi 14, Dharshini 11, Sruthi Aravind 11) bt Tamil Nadu 53 (Vidhya Bharathi 11).

Maharashtra 68 (Durga Dharmadhikari 26, Suzanne Pinto 16) bt Uttar Pradesh 65 (Megha Singh 21, Sruti Yadav 17).

Kerala 64 (Stephy Nixon 23, P.S. Jena 12, R. Sreekala 11) bt Delhi 61 (Raspreet Sidhu 34, Ishika Chowdary 15).

Karnataka 69 (Lopamudra 19, Roshni John 14, Pavani 10) bt West Bengal 58 (Vaishnavi 28).