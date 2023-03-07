Narrow miss for Ganemat Sekhon in Doha World Cup

March 07, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Ganemat Sekhon shot a national record equalling score of 120 out of 125, but missed the birds in the shoot-off and lost the chance to enter the semifinals of women’s skeet in the shotgun World Cup in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday.

It was an exemplary performance by Ganemat, to shoot 99 birds straight, after having missed four of the first 23. Missing one of the last three in the fifth round meant that Ganemat was tied with four others for the last four places for the next stage. She eventually placed ninth.

The former World and Olympic champion, 43-year-old Kimberly Rhode of the USA won her 11th World Cup gold in skeet as she beat compatriot Samantha Simonton 6-5 in the shoot-off after the two were tied on 38.

In men’s skeet, it was a high-scoring affair, with a score of 122 requiring nine to have a shoot-off for the last three berths in the semifinals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 120 for the 32nd place in a field of 114 shooters. Gurjoat Khangura also shot 120 for the 36th spot, while Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan shot 119 for the 55th place, as he missed five birds in all in the last two rounds after shooting 74 out of 75 in the first three.

Sheeraz Sheikh, competing in the ranking points section, shot 121 out of 125.

The results: Skeet: Women: 1. Kimberly Rhode (USA) 38(6) 28 (122); 2. Samantha Simonton (USA) 38(5) 26 (124); 3. Simona Scocchetti (Ita) 27 (28) 120; 4. Iryna Malovchko (Ukr) 18 (26) 120; 9. Ganemat Sekhon 120; 25. Darshna Rathore 117; 28. Maheshwari Chauhan 116. RPO: Sanjana Sood 114.