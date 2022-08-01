Sport

Narrow escape for Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh from horrific crash

Vishavjeet Singh of India competes in the men’s 4000m individual pursuit qualifying during the Commonwealth Games track cycling at Lee Valley VeloPark in London, on Saturday, July 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: AP
PTI Birmingham August 01, 2022 05:45 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 02:06 IST

Indian cyclist Vishavjeet Singh, who qualified for the final in the men's 15km scratch race, made a narrow escape from the horrific crash that grabbed the spotlight at the Commonwealth Games.

The incident happened in the afternoon on Sunday when the cyclists were into their final leg of the 10-lap qualifying scratch race. Eight riders collided on the track at the Lee Valley Velo Park in London.

The 24-year-old Olympic champion Matt Walls of England suffered stitches, scrapes and bruises after crashing over the barriers. Isle of Man's Matt Bostock and Canada's Derek Gee were also taken to hospital following minor injuries, said an official.

Spectators were also injured, with one being taken away in a wheelchair as cyclists and bikes flew into the crowd, said team India cycling coach Dayalram Jatt.

Also read: India climb to sixth in medal table as Mizoram’s Jeremy stamps class on CWG debut

Narrating the incident Jatt said Singh was just behind the pack but he showed presence of mind and moved away by braking in time.

"It requires tremendous skill to brake in time in that rush of blood and he did exactly that to stop behind as bikes flew into the barriers. It was simply horrific, I never saw such an accident. We were left shaking in fear for some time," Jatt told PTI from London.

Vishavjeet, however, made sure that he reached a historic final for the first time in a multi-sport event.

In the final consisting of 60 laps, Singh was going strong but fell behind in the final lap and incurred a penalty point to be labelled "did not finish (DNF)".

"But overall, I'm happy for Singh to have survived the crash and make the final," the coach said.

