Nakamura takes lead

NEW DELHI

02 June 2020 22:12 IST

Favourite Hikaru Nakamura opened an intimidating 2-0 lead before completing a 2.5-1.5 victory over flamboyant Daniil Dubov in the first mini-match of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge final on Monday. Dubov now faces a must-win situation in the second mini-match to force the decider.

Final result (first mini-match): Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus) 2.5-1.5.

