Nakamura stuns Carlsen

NEW DELHI

31 May 2020 22:37 IST

Comeback-man Hikaru Nakamura knocked out World champion Magnus Carlsen with a thrilling 3-2 win in their third mini-match to reach the final of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge chess on Friday.

After a day of rest, Nakamura will take on the 2018 World rapid champion Daniil Dubov for the title.

Nakamura, blown away 3-0 in the first mini-match and staring at defeat in the opening game of the second mini-match, eventually crossed the finish line when Carlsen resigned soon after overlooking the loss of a rook in the Armageddon game of their third mini-match.

Soon after his memorable triumph, Nakamura commented, “It still hasn’t completely sunk in, but it’s great to beat Magnus — at least one time I found a way, so I’m pretty happy!”

The result (semifinal, third mini-match):

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 3-2.