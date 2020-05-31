Sport

Nakamura stuns Carlsen

Hikaru Nakamura.

Hikaru Nakamura.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Comeback-man Hikaru Nakamura knocked out World champion Magnus Carlsen with a thrilling 3-2 win in their third mini-match to reach the final of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge chess on Friday.

After a day of rest, Nakamura will take on the 2018 World rapid champion Daniil Dubov for the title.

Nakamura, blown away 3-0 in the first mini-match and staring at defeat in the opening game of the second mini-match, eventually crossed the finish line when Carlsen resigned soon after overlooking the loss of a rook in the Armageddon game of their third mini-match.

Soon after his memorable triumph, Nakamura commented, “It still hasn’t completely sunk in, but it’s great to beat Magnus — at least one time I found a way, so I’m pretty happy!”

The result (semifinal, third mini-match):

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 3-2.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:39:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/nakamura-stuns-carlsen/article31717558.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY