Nakamura leads in second set, after winning the first

Continuing his dream-run, Hikaru Nakamura stunned Magnus Carlsen in the first game of the second set to inch closer to a possible 2-0 lead in the seven-set title-clash of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour on Saturday.
Having stopped Carlsen 2.5-1.5 in the first set on Friday, Nakamura once again thrived in a messy position after the World champion appeared to have got his move-order wrong for his home preparation.
At one point, Carlsen spent 11 minutes for a move. Later, Carlsen’s decision to trade his bishop for a knight on the queen’s side gave Nakamura the advantage he was looking for.
What followed was Carlsen’s sacrifice of a knight on the 23rd move in order to find a checkmating combination on the kingside. But Nakamura defended the position very well. A desperate Carlsen temporarily gave up his bishop in search of the possibility of either checkmating the black king or at least finding a draw by perpetual checks.
Once Nakamura brought out his famous defensive skills to deny Carlsen. Eventually, Carlsen gave up on the 45th move.
On Sunday, Nakamura’s victory with black in the second game proved the decisive difference between the players.
The results (set two, game one):
Magnus Carlsen (Nor) lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath