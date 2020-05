Nakamura in semifinals

NEW DELHI

26 May 2020 23:42 IST

Hikaru Nakamura drubbed Levon Aronian 3-1 to enter the semifinals of the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Monday. Quarterfinal results: Second mini-match: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Levon Aronian (Arm) 3-1; Ding Liren (Chn) bt Yu Yangyi (Chn) 2.5-1.5. Advertising Advertising

