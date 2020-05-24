Nakamura beats Aronian

Hikaru Nakamura bounced back from 1-2 to beat Levon Aronian 3-2 in their first mini-match of the best-of-three quarterfinals in the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Saturday.

Aronian won the first regular game and proved equal in the next two. In the fourth, Aronian needed a draw to prevail, but Nakamura fought back to win. In the Armageddon game, Nakamura again proved his superiority.

In another clash, Yu Yangyi beat Ding Liren 3-2.